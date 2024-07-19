Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) versus ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Financial Contrast

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -35.69% -32.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProMetic Life Sciences and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.65%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($0.97) -9.62

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences



Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Larimar Therapeutics



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

