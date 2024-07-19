Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.62. The company had a trading volume of 577,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management
In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.39.
View Our Latest Analysis on WM
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.