Ledyard National Bank Has $340,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.64. 47,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,633. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $277.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

