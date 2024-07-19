Ledyard National Bank Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 13,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,792. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $33.53.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.