Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,075.0 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Legrand has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

