LEMONCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $56,741.43 and approximately $752.63 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars.

