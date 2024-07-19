Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,327,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,171,797. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

