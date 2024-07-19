Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Yum! Brands by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.91. 2,045,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.