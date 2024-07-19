Leo Wealth LLC Buys 315 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.34. 9,799,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.