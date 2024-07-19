Leo Wealth LLC Buys 480 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

