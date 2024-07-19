Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

