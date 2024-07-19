Leo Wealth LLC Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,746. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

