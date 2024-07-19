Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,559,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

