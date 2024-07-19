Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,559,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.
LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.
