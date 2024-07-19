LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Volume Increase

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,150,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,254 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

