Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider James Scott Marion Sells 700 Shares

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $120.95 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 26.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,751,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

