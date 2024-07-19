Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,224 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $15,042,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 226,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,637. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

