Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.58.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

