Loop Capital Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 202,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,949. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

