Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 328,773 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.61% of Avient worth $63,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 11.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 50,811.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $44.51. 445,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

