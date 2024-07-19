Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 7,463 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $51,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.67. 17,657,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

