Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 160,810 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720,091 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,034,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,487,000 after acquiring an additional 440,486 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,644,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,174,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.2 %

ITUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,381,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,374,082. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

