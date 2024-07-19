Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Criteo worth $38,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 552,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,017. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

