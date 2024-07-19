Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 28,538 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.88% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 147,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,704. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

