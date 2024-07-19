Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 315,411 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,411 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.42% of Core & Main worth $47,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 188.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $29,731,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $236,268.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,197 shares of company stock worth $4,161,891. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

CNM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

