Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $32.31 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 914,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.