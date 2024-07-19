Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,129 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 1,481.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

XPO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 1,087,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,826. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $130.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

