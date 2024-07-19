Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 77,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The stock has a market cap of $712.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLR

Miller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.