Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $54.10 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.47% of American Financial Group worth $54,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,560. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

