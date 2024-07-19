Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.82 Million in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 505,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.90% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Foundation by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 625,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

