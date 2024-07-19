Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $57.98 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 512,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. 505,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,508. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

