Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 42,205 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

View Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.