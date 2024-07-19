Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217,266 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

KTOS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 615,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

