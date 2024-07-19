Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,113 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Eagle Materials worth $61,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $229.92. 228,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,863. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.49. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

