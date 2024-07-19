LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $227.66 and last traded at $228.13. 362,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 549,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.89 and a 200-day moving average of $262.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

