Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $4.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $813.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

