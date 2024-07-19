Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,020,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,159,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

