Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.