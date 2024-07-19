Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.17 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,192,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.