Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE:MGA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

