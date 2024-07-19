Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

MGY stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

