Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.54 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $209,823.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,671.12 or 0.99910724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000449 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $225,817.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.