Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and $213,036.20 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,782.70 or 1.00055544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011819 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000449 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $225,817.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

