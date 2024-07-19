ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.
Shares of MAN remained flat at $73.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,203. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
