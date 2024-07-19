Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

