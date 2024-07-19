MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,292. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.40.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

