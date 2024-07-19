Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 179,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

