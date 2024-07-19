Maxim Group Boosts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $30.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of MDWD opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

