McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $670.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

McKesson stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.55. The stock had a trading volume of 357,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

