Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Up 4.5%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.81. 322,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 586,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $401,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 118.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

