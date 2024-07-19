Metahero Price Hits $0.0024 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $793,545.80 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

